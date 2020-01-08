{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Robert Donald Davis, 81, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. He was born November 11, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan, a son of June Shell.

Mr. Davis is survived by his friend Barbara Baxley of Fredericktown.

He had worked as a welder and enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching western movies. He was baptized at the Assembly of God Church.

A private memorial may be held at a later date.

