Robert E. "Bob" Hibbitts, 67, died Sunday, December 26, 2021 in Springfield, Missouri. He was born July 28, 1954 in St. Louis, the son of Wayne and Gloria Hibbitts.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, and his grandparents Lovis and Vida Buchhold and John and Olive Hibbitts.

Bob is survived by his wife Sheila, whom he married July 9, 1977 in Fredericktown; sons Kyle (Candy) Hibbitts and Chad (Nicole) Hibbitts; brothers Michael Hibbitts and James Hibbitts; sisters Linda Hibbitts and Tracy Hibbitts; and grandchildren Shayne Hibbitts, Blake Hibbitts, and Isabelle Hibbitts.

Bob was a member of Camdenton First Assembly of God Church. He was a Ham Radio operator and enjoyed hunting, swimming, four wheeling, and spending time with family.

