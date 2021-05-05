 Skip to main content
Robert Eugene Hale
Robert Eugene Hale

Obits

Robert Eugene Hale, 73, of Fredericktown, died Monday, April 26, 2021 at ClaRu DeVille Nursing Center in Fredericktown. He was born on December 13, 1939 in Bell Plain, Iowa.

In 1976, Mr. Hale married Dona Marye Neve in Vinton, Iowa. She preceded him in death May 19, 2014.

Mr. Hale is survived by his children Ronnie (Karen) Hale, of St. Mary's, Missouri, Bill Hale of Cherokee Pass, Missouri and Patricia Jo Harris of Fredericktown; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Robert worked as a well driller. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

