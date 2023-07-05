Robert Eugene Metcalf, 86, died Thursday, June 29, 2023. He was born November 12, 1936 in St. Louis, the son of William Lewis and Leona Louise (Myers) Metcalf.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his brother William Lewis Metcalf Jr.

Bob is survived by his wife Colleen (Winter) Metcalf whom he married on April 21, 1961 in Arlington, Virginia.

Bob was a member of the United Methodist and a U.S. Army Veteran.

He enjoyed St. Cardinals baseball, Mizzou sports. Bob was a postal worker from 1965 to 2000 carrying the mail.

Bob had a passion for farming, raising registered Angus Cattle, and selling and going to Registered Angus Bull sales.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m., Friday, July 7, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., at Follis & Sons.