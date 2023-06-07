Robert Frank “Bob” Fischer, 80, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at his home near Fredericktown. He was born September 1, 1942, in Arnold, Missouri to Gilbert Frank and Anita Amelia Amanda (Vogt) Fischer.

Mr. Fischer married Karen Marie (Schmitt) September 22, 1962, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Kimmswick, Missouri. She preceded him in death December 24, 2016.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Fischer was preceded in death by daughter Annette Fischer, brother Gilbert Fischer and sister Juanita Corley.

His survivors include son Richard (Salina) Fischer of Marquand; daughters Tammy (John) Leist of Poplar Bluff, Missouri and Jeannette (Don) Gau of Chaonia Village, Missouri; sisters Irma Martinez of St. Louis, Alice Hillis of Camdenton, Missouri, Linda (John) Naes of Peach Tree, Georgia, Donna Dunn of Cuba, Missouri and Ellen Simmons of Rexburg, Idaho; brothers Herbert (Sharon) Fischer of Arnold, Albert (Helen) Fischer of Barnhart, Missouri, Norbert (Chris) Fischer of Imperial, Missouri, Lebert (Becky) Fischer of Ellisnore, Missouri and Mike (Nancy) Fischer of Barnhart; grandchildren Ryan Joseph Donald Gau, Adam Christopher (Myrissa) Gau, Nathan Scot (Katie) Vomund, Trenton Ronald Beck, Ellie Marie Lalumondiere and Matthew Robert Fischer; great grandchildren Marvin Ryan Joseph Gau, Aaron Isaiah Gau, Balian Christopher Gau, Mabry Rose Marie Gau and Brazely Nichole Beck and soon to be Theodore Robert Gau.

Bob was a bricklayer with Allied Craftworkers Union Local 23. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.