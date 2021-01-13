Robert Leroy Meadows, 71, died Thursday, January 7, 2021, in St. Louis. He was born August 1, 1949 in St. Louis, the son Deljmer and Marlowe Christena (Peters) Meadows.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sharon Boyer.

Robert is survived by his wife Virginia (Potter) Meadows whom he married on June 26, 1976 in St. Louis; children Stephen (Laurie) Potter, Veronica Reavis, Andrea (Brad) Schramm, Robin (Chris) Femmer, Theresa Meadows and Barbara Meadows-Heady (Brett Renk); 25 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

Robert was a member of First Baptist Church and a Navy Veteran and Air Force Reserve Veteran. Robert was a Captain with Mid-County Fire District.

Funeral services were Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Tom Johnson officiating. Interment was at Snowdenville Cemetery.

