Robert Malcom Cromwell Jr.,” Bobby”

Robert Malcom "Bobby" Cromwell Jr., 74, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Missouri. He was born July 4, 1947, in Wilson, Arkansas to Robert Malcom Sr. and Sarah Lee (Jenkins) Cromwell.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cromwell was preceded in death by sisters Ophelia Romero, Donna Quinn, Maxine Smith, Betty Adcock and infant sister Camilla Joyce Cromwell.

He is survived by his sons Robert E. Lee Cromwell and Nathan B.F. (Sara) Cromwell,both of St. Louis; sisters Robbie (Larry) White of Fredericktown and Jeri Eaton (Ray Brown) also of Fredericktown; and grandchildren Lukas and Savannah Cromwell.

Robert had worked as a custodian at the Parkway School District in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He enjoyed reading and collecting an assortment of items.

Funeral services were Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Ray Reese officiating. Interment was at Annapolis City Cemetery in Annapolis, Missouri.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.