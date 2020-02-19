Robert T. Dickinson

Robert is survived bye his wife Sharon (Askew) Dickinson whom he married February 27, 1965 in Troy, Illinois; children Marjorie (Jeff) Clark of Coldwater, Missouri, Donna (Jeff) Laird of Troy, Illinois, Thomas (Cheryl) Dickinson of Fredericktown, Jesse (Jessica) Dickinson of Coldwater and Alanna Guess of Coldwater; brother Dale Dickinson of St. Louis; sister-in-law Sylvia Dickinson of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren Jeffrey (Brianna) Dickinson of Bethalto, Illinois, Cody Clark of Coldwater, Chelsea Dickinson of Farmington, Dillon Presson of Manchester, Mo., Mitchell Clark of Pevely, Mo., Mackenzie (Tyler) Garner of Coldwater, Caleb Clark of Coldwater, Willow Guess of Coldwater, Isaac Dickinson of Coldwater, Eli Dickinson, Zeke Dickinson, Coldwater, Raylee Dickinson of Coldwater, and Cody Smith of Fredericktown; and great grandchildren Gracie Davis, Natilee Davis, Gage Dickinson, Silas Dickinson, Lydia Dickinson and Josiah Garner.