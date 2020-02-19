Robert T. Dickinson, 77, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Fredericktown. He was born November 6, 1942 at Roodhouse, Illinois the son of Robert E. and Marjorie (Taylor) Dickinson.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Ed Dickinson, David Dickinson and Dennis Dickinson.
Robert is survived bye his wife Sharon (Askew) Dickinson whom he married February 27, 1965 in Troy, Illinois; children Marjorie (Jeff) Clark of Coldwater, Missouri, Donna (Jeff) Laird of Troy, Illinois, Thomas (Cheryl) Dickinson of Fredericktown, Jesse (Jessica) Dickinson of Coldwater and Alanna Guess of Coldwater; brother Dale Dickinson of St. Louis; sister-in-law Sylvia Dickinson of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren Jeffrey (Brianna) Dickinson of Bethalto, Illinois, Cody Clark of Coldwater, Chelsea Dickinson of Farmington, Dillon Presson of Manchester, Mo., Mitchell Clark of Pevely, Mo., Mackenzie (Tyler) Garner of Coldwater, Caleb Clark of Coldwater, Willow Guess of Coldwater, Isaac Dickinson of Coldwater, Eli Dickinson, Zeke Dickinson, Coldwater, Raylee Dickinson of Coldwater, and Cody Smith of Fredericktown; and great grandchildren Gracie Davis, Natilee Davis, Gage Dickinson, Silas Dickinson, Lydia Dickinson and Josiah Garner.
Robert was a member of Coldwater Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, gunsmithing, mechanics, and fishing.
Funeral service was Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Coldwater Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Allen officiating. Interment was at Dickinson Family Cemetery.
