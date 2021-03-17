Robert Virgil Spain, 77, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. He was born January 4, 1944 in Fredericktown, the son of Otto and Gladys (Jordan) Spain.

Robert was preceded in death by a son Robert Calvin Spain; his parents; brother James Houser; sisters Kathy Hill, Virginia Houser-Robb, another sister Kathy and Loretta Faye Houser.

Robert married Patricia Mabe December 24, 1970 in St. Louis.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Spain; children Troy Spain and Philip Spain, both of Fredericktown and Tamara Spain of Hillsboro, Missouri; siblings John D. Kennedy and Eddie Spain, both of Fredericktown and Roberta Thomure of West Plains, Missouri; and grandchildren Paris Akerman and Myranda Spies

Visitation will be at 5 p.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021, at Follis & Sons with Dr. Richard Franz officiating. Interment will be at Antioch Cemetery.

