Robert Wayne Graham, 72, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He was born on November 29, 1948, in Ironton to Freda Irene (Cooper) Graham and James Wallace Graham, who preceded him in death.
His wife, Norma Inman Graham, also preceded him in death.
Bob is survived by their three daughters and their families: Audra and Brad Jenkins, Braeden and Sophia, of Columbia, Missouri; Cara and Tim Robbs, Shelby and Carly of Farmington, Missouri; and Jamie and Bobby Shaw of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by his brother James Graham of Fredericktown and sisters-in-law Marilyn (Alan) Hale of Greeley, Colorado and Dena (Roger) Cook of Anna, Illinois.
Bob and Norma were married June 14, 1969. After finishing his service at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado, they returned to Little Vine where Bob raised Polled Hereford cattle. Bob worked as a rural letter carrier for 32 years and at Follis and Sons Funeral Home after his retirement from the post office. He served as a board member of Black River Electric Cooperative for 25 years.
Bob was well-known for his kindness and love for people. For 43 years, he was the pastor of Bethel United Baptist Church, but his pastoral care extended far beyond his congregation. Over his lifetime he officiated 78 weddings and more than 100 funerals. He is mourned by cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors, and caregivers whose lives he touched.
Funeral services were Sunday, July 11 at Calvary Church with Dr. Lindell Sikes officiating followed by interment at Little Vine Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Hydrocephalus Association or to Bethel Bible Camp in Fredericktown.
