Robert William Jackson, 86, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022. He was born August 21, 1935 in Lemay, Missouri, the son of James William and Kathyrn M. (DuBois) Jackson.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Barbara, whom he married October 26, 1963 in Parma, Missouri; brothers Richard Jackson, Louis Jackson, and Bernard Jackson; and grandson Matthew Holt.
Robert is survived by son William (Judy) Jackson; daughters Kathy (Donald) Holt, Carol Jackson, and Barbara (Jaime) Osborne; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Robert enjoyed family, fishing, wrestling, and old horror movies.
Funeral services were Friday, January 7, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Troy Coke officiating. Interment was held in Oak Grove Cemetery, in Clarkton, Missouri.