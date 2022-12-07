Roberta Carol Hovis

Roberta “Carol” (Leonard) Hovis, 82, of North Fort Myers died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Fort Myers. She was born April 26, 1940, in Michigan, the daughter of Charles and Kathryn Leonard.

Carol, as most people knew her, grew up on the Leonard Farm in the Higdon area of Madison County, Missouri. She moved to North Fort Myers in the mid 1960s. Carol retired from Sears and Roebuck after working there for more than 25 years, and from Comfort Keepers where she had worked as a CNA. She was an Activity Assistant at Pine Village Care Center and was the Nursery Manager at First Christian Church for decades.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband David L. Hovis Sr.; and her brothers Harry Dale Leonard and Charles H. Leonard.

Carol is survived by her children David (Sally) Hovis Jr., Tammy Hovis, Michael (Sandy) Hovis and Neal (Susan) Hovis; her grandchildren Jennifer Parker, Bethany Douglas, David Hovis III, Ashley Hovis, Katie Rua and Abby Hovis; her great grandchildren Jackson, Emma, Jacob, Levi, Joseph and Madelyn; and her sisters Sue (Vernon) Thomas and Kathy Sherrill.

Visitation and funeral services were Friday, October 28, at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park in Fort Myers. Interment was in Lee Memorial Park Cemetery, in Fort Myers.