Rodney Lee Royer, 68 of Fredericktown, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Kindred Hospital of St. Louis. He was born December 31, 1954, in Farmington, to Howard Kenneth and Norma Geneva (Griffith) Royer.

Mr. Royer married Sonya Denise Faught December 8, 2005. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include sons Jason (Kim) Royer of Gosnell, Arkansas, Jason (Lindsay) Faught of West Fork, Arkansas and Randy Faught of Fayetteville, Arkansas; daughters Sandi (Wayne) Tharrett of Florence, Indiana, and Brianna (Brian) Westmeyer of Troy, Missouri; sister Sherilyn (Roger) Kennedy of Fredericktown; brothers Michael (Marilyn) Royer of Fredericktown and Daniel (Lynn) Royer also of Fredericktown; and 20 grandchildren.

Rodney was retired from the United States Air Force. He invented the R&R Pylon Load Adapter that loaded the B-52 bombers. He enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, gardening, and farming. He was a member of Silver Mines Baptist Church.

Funeral services were Monday, March 6, 2023, at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Crocker officiating. Interment was at the Royer Cemetery near Fredericktown.