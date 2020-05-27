× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roger Dale Stodgell, 66, of Bismarck, Missouri, died Saturday May 9, 2020. He was born March 11, 1954 in Fredericktown, a son of James Curtis and Betty (Francis) Sanders.

Mr. Stodgell married Pamela Strahan March 28, 1987.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; Kim Sanders, and a nephew Joshua Bubba Sanders.

Survivors include his wife, Pamela (Strahan) Stodgell; children Amy Stodgell of Louisville, KY, Bethany (Donald) Thompson of Grandview, IN, Tracy (Billy) Boatright of De Soto, MO, and Crissy Ringwall of House Springs, MO; brother Jamie (Julie) Sanders of Kirkwood, MO; sisters Donna (Kenny) Utz of Hillsboro, MO, Crystal (Ronnie) Edmond, and Carline (Craig) Simpson, both of Fredericktown; grandchildren Michael Anthony, Amanda, Miranda, Austin, Emily, and Alysia; and great grandchildren Alyvia, Michael "Jr." and Aleeah.

Roger worked 27 years in the landscaping business.

He served on the Board at Iron Mountain Lake and was also the Mayor. He was a member of C.I.T.Y. non for profit group, and was a member of Iron Mountain Assembly of God Church.

Funeral services for Roger were May 13, 2020 at the Cole Family Chapel with Brother Matt Prioda officiating. Interment was held in Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.

