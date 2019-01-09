Try 1 month for 99¢
Obits
Buy Now

Roger L. Weston, 63, of Fredericktown, died December 31, 2018. He was born July 26, 1955 at Fredericktown, the son of Raymond and Geraldine (Forsythe) Weston.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Dennis Weston and Darrell Weston.

Roger is survived by his wife Sheila Weston, whom he married May 26, 1990 in Fredericktown; son Chris Boisclair; daughters Shannon (Johnny) Carnelison and Cheryl Dockery; sister Darlene Gunter; and 11 grandchildren.

Funeral services were Friday, January 4, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess officiating.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Roger L. Weston
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments