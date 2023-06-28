Roger Shepherd, 68, died Monday, June 19, 2023, in Farmington. He was born October 11, 1954, in St. Louis, the son of Galen and Freida Shepherd.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Josephine “Jo” Shepherd; his son Eli Shepherd; sister Brenda Ottensmeyer; and step-mother Mattie Shepherd.

Roger is survived by his wife Maria Shepherd, who he has been with for more than 20 years; daughter Amber Gonz; "rent-a-kid" Sam Washburn; sisters Janet (Mark) Drake and Becky (Greg) Meintz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Roger loved music, going to concerts, collecting vinyl albums, fishing, hunting, being with his family, and being outdoors at his cabin.

Funeral services were Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel.