Roger Wade Gipson, 48, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at his home in Marquand. He was born August 26, 1974 in Fredericktown, the son of Roger D. and Cheryl Beth (Hovis) Gipson.

Roger was preceded by his mother Cheryl Beth Gipson.

Roger is survived by his father Roger D. Gipson; his wife Dawn (Griffon) Gipson; daughters Michelle Gipson (Tyler Stover), Amy Gipson (Randy Montgomery), and Harley Gipson; and grandchildren Alonzo Gipson, Cheryl Stover and Isaac Montgomery.

Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, spoiling the grandchildren, and watching eagles.

Services will be held at a later date.