Rollin Rock Bacon Jr., 68, of Ironton, Missouri, died October 15, 2021, at his home at the age of 68 years, 3 months, and 19 days. He was born June 27, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan, a son of Rollin Rock Bacon Sr. and Betty May Walker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Michael Nations and Marty Bacon.
On Sept. 4, 2003, he married Terri Barton, who survives.
Also surviving are children Rachel Erbland and Ryan Ridlon of Ironton and Danielle Heaps of Farmington; brothers; Timothy Bacon of Potosi, Tracy Bacon of Fredericktown, and Scot Bacon of Kentucky; sisters Carol Brame of Springfield, MO, Connie Rosenthal of Marble Hill, MO, Diane Garrett of Fredericktown, Roxy Schnebelen of Farmington, Mary Neubrand of Gallatin, TN, and Julie King of Placitas, NM; grandchildren Jack, Max, Sam, Ben, Sadie, Charlie, Gage, Carter, Matt, Ryan (Bub), Addison, Leigha, Lakyn, Gage, and Gavin; great grandchild Ellie; special friends James Priday, Gene Aslinger, and Jerry Bradford; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Rollin was proud of his Native American Heritage, belonging to the Saginaw-Chippewa Tribe of Mount Pleasant Michigan. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, exploring and being in the outdoors, especially in the Mountains of the southwest United States. He also lived in Alaska for 13 years.
Rollin was a retired iron worker and welder and served his country in the United States Marine Corps.
Memorial funeral services were Oct. 25, 2021, at Calvary Church in Fredericktown, under the direction of Cole Family Funeral Home, with the Rev. Steve Erbland officiating.
