Roma Louise Ward, 95, died Friday, September 23, 2022. She was born February 26, 1927 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Lewis and Edith King.

Roma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Lindell Ward, whom she married November 5, 1948 in Fredericktown; brothers Allen King and Oscar King; and sister Barbara Rice.

Roma is survived by her daughters Tammy (Bob) Gifford, Dana (Rick) Jenkins, and Carol (Steve) Stephens; sister Hilda Reagan; sister-in-law Melba Fadler; grandchildren, Jason Sheppard, Caitlin Gifford, Ryan (Erin) Gifford, Cortney (Andrew) Sikes, and Abby (James) Neel; great-grandchildren Reilly Gifford, Tate Gifford, Gracie Sikes, Kindal Neel, Brayden Neel, Emma Neel, Finley Neel, and Braylee Neel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Roma was a member of the United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing cards, golfing, bowling, fishing, trips to the casino, and spending time with her family.

Funeral service was Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel.