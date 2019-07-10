{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Ron Bailey, 65, died July 2, 2019. He was born September 2, 1953 in St. Louis, the son of Richard and Generose Bailey.

Ron was preceded in death by his father Richard Bailey.

Ron is survived by his son Daniel Bailey; his mother Generose Bailey; brother Richard (Roxanne) Bailey and a nephew Brian (Erin) Bailey.

Ron was of the Catholic Faith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, outdoors, his dogs, spending time with family and friends and was known for his sense of humor.

Funeral service was Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. Michaels Catholic Church with Father John Braun officiating. Interment was at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

