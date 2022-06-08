Ronald David King, 73, died Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born June 24, 1948 in Fredericktown, the son of Simon Leo and Martha Iola (McDowell) King.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Bonnie Wray, Simon Edward King, Richard King, Connie McClain, Mary Alice King and James R. “Jim” King.

Ron is survived by his children Angela Williams and Ronald William King; grandchildren Lauren Spires, Ariel Vincent and Heather Vincent; and numerous nieces, nephews great nieces and nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Bill Wright officiating.