Ronald G. Pember, 79, of Madison County, Missouri, died Monday, June 22, 2020 in Elk Mound, Wisconsin, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Mayo Hospice. Ron was born August 13, 1940 in Jump River, Wisconsin, the son of Dan and Clara (Lechleitner) Pember.
Ron is survived by his wife, Patricia of Madison County; first wife Kathleen and their children, Betsy (John) Wolbert of Menomonie, Steven (Kristin) Pember of Otter Creek, Tina (Clare), Tony (Kelly) Pember of Wheeler, Kathy (Pete) Bechel of Elk Mound, J. Pember, and Julie Fritzel; step children Tamara (Patrick) Flores of Springfield, Missouri, Ricky (Becky) Bush of O’ Fallon, Missouri, Christina (Ricky) Hudgens of Springfield, Missouri; 16 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren; brother, Dale (Ida) Pember of Bloomer and many nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Gilman High School, he completed his post-secondary education at UW- Madison and received a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering. Ron was a civil engineer, architect, and registered land surveyor. He was the only person in both the state of Wisconsin and the state of Missouri to hold all three licenses.
Ron began his career in civil engineering in Marinette, Wisconsin and worked for the City. He then worked at Owen Ayres and Associates as a manager. After leaving Owen Ayres he started Pember Construction and Realty. In 1975, he became one of the founding fathers of Cedar Corporation.
Two of Ron’s proudest accomplishments were facilitating the establishment of a 3M plant in Menomonie and the construction of the Menomonie Airport. Ron conceived the idea for the airport, and he was instrumental bringing it to fruition. Ron was deeply invested in the project and worked many hours pro-bono. He was dedicated to his community in so many ways, including serving as a Rotarian and was Club President.
Ron later moved to Missouri and on June 30, 1990 married Patricia Srock. Ron’s passion for community followed him to Missouri where he worked with the cities of Wentzville, Pevely and Herculanium.
Ron had a love for the outdoors, particularly his yearly trips to Canada to fish and pick blueberries. He enjoyed sharing his interests and experiences by inviting people from all different backgrounds to join him on his trips to Canada. He loved rocks and planting trees, so Ron and Pat purchased a beautiful 30-acre parcel on a river which later became known as Paw Paw Park, the campground he built from the ground up. The name was significant to Ron. “Paw Paw” the type of trees growing near the river’s edge; and “Park” was chosen instead of campground so it would be inviting to the whole community and not just campers. He demonstrated his love of rocks by completely rocking the outside of all the buildings on the park property and love for fishing by stocking the pond.
A celebration of Ron’s life was held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Cedarbrook Church Outdoor Amphitheater, in Menomonie. In Ron’s honor, blueberry pancakes were served. A private graveside service took place at Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Jump River.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life assisted the family with arrangements.
Ron will be remembered for his strong belief regarding success. He often said, “Even though one may be mediocre, if one surrounds himself with good people, they will be a success.” Anyone that knows Ron would agree that he was definitely not mediocre.
