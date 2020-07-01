Ronald G. Pember

Two of Ron’s proudest accomplishments were facilitating the establishment of a 3M plant in Menomonie and the construction of the Menomonie Airport. Ron conceived the idea for the airport, and he was instrumental bringing it to fruition. Ron was deeply invested in the project and worked many hours pro-bono. He was dedicated to his community in so many ways, including serving as a Rotarian and was Club President.

Ron had a love for the outdoors, particularly his yearly trips to Canada to fish and pick blueberries. He enjoyed sharing his interests and experiences by inviting people from all different backgrounds to join him on his trips to Canada. He loved rocks and planting trees, so Ron and Pat purchased a beautiful 30-acre parcel on a river which later became known as Paw Paw Park, the campground he built from the ground up. The name was significant to Ron. “Paw Paw” the type of trees growing near the river’s edge; and “Park” was chosen instead of campground so it would be inviting to the whole community and not just campers. He demonstrated his love of rocks by completely rocking the outside of all the buildings on the park property and love for fishing by stocking the pond.