Obits

Ronald Gene Harmon Jr., 44, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his home in De Soto, Missouri. He was born April 17, 1975 in Battle Creek, Michigan, a son of Ronald Gene Sr. and Sharon Faye (Carrington) Harmon.

On July 10, 1999 in De Soto Mr. Harmon married Lisa Ann Cook. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include daughters Brandy Harmon and Katie Harmon, both of De Soto; mother  Sharon Harmon-Scoggins of De Soto; sister Wanda Doom of Hillsboro; step parents William and Delores Guenther of Dittmer, Missouri; and grandchildren Jacob, Olivia, Mersadie, Makenna, Maliah, Maraina and Brycen Harmon.

He is preceded in death by his father Ronald Harmon Sr. and daughter Brittany Harmon.

Ronald was a truck driver for Coleman Trucking in Mineral Point, Missouri. He enjoyed racing cars and riding his dirt bike and four wheeler. He also enjoyed fixing things; but most of all he loved being with his family.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. A private interment will be at a later date.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

