Ronald Lee Lunsford, 63, died May 9, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born December 31, 1955, in St. Louis, the son of John Denver Lunsford and Matilda Mae (Young) Lunsford.
Big Ron, he was so lovingly called, was the fourth child in a family of five children who have their family roots in Missouri and Arkansas. While growing up in Missouri, he attended church and played the guitar with his brother and sang with the family for church services.
As a child, Ron spent much of his time outside fishing and swimming in the river, riding bikes, and playing ball with his older brother and friends. His family moved to Deming, New Mexico and later to Roswell, New Mexico when he was in his teens. It was during this time that he met and later married Tammie Bartlett. Ron fathered three sons and one daughter during this time of adulthood.
Ron was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Purcell, his niece Rebekah (Cole) McClelland, and both of his parents.
Survivors include Ron's former wife, Tammie Bartlett of Roswell, New Mexico; children Ronald "Little Ron" (Crystal) Lunsford and Jerad (Jessica) Lunsford, both of the San Antonio, Texas, son Chad Lunsford, and daughter Ashley Lunsford, both of Roswell; grandson, Dominique Lunsford of Indiana, granddaughter, Velvet (Lloyd) Stewart of Virginia and their daughter Charlotte; grandchildren Autumn, Lily, Alexis, and Devyn all of San Antonio with their parents; grandchildren, Tristen Madison, and Cameron all of Roswell with their mother, Ashley; siblings, Denver Lunsford of Fredericktown, Missouri, Linda (Zane) Cole and of Roswell, and Susie (K.C.) Coggins of Roswell. There are numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who will miss Ronnie.
While raising his family, he held various sales positions for different companies and was a produce manager for Albertson's for several years.Ron loved spending time with his family, listening to country music, and was always up for hearing a funny story or joke. He is known to family and friends as having a mischievous, sweet grin with the greatest dimples proven to be unmatched by anyone else. He was loved by all who met him and got to know him and his sweet heart and personality.
Funeral services were under the direction of LaGrone Funeral Home in Roswell, on Tuesday May 21, 2019 and a graveside ceremony was held at South Park Cemetery in Roswell.
