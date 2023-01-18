Ronald Van "Ron" Stevens

Ronald Van Stevens, 77, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the ClaRu DeVille Nursing Center. Ron was born February 1, 1945 in Ironton, Missouri to Adrian Van Buren Stevens and Retha Berry Stevens.

He married Donna Lee Hale June 28, 1963 in Fredericktown.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; son Jeffery Stevens; and brother Raymond Stevens.

Ron is survived by Donna, his wife of 59 years; daughters Pamela (Craig) Hamilton of Poplar Bluff, Missouri and Amanda (Jason) Potton of Old Hickory, Tennessee; grandchildren Carter Rogers and Macie Rogers of Old Hickory, Ethan (Lindsey) Hamilton of Patton, Missouri, Riley (Janae) Hamilton, Lauren Hamilton, and Jacob Hamilton of Poplar Bluff, and Kurtis Stevens of Herculaneum; sister Barbara Stevens DeBerry of Fredericktown; brother Roger Stevens (Ruth Ann Skaggs) of Fredericktown; and three great grandsons.

Ron worked for Brown Shoe Company from 1962 to 1995. He also worked at Cedar Creek Hardwoods for 13 years. He was a member of Little Vine United Baptist Church.

A private graveside service will be held at Little Vine Cemetery.