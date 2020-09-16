Ronnie Wilbur Mills, 83, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home in Marquand. He was born September 5, 1937 in Marquand, a son of the Rev. James Hadley Mills and Lula Irene (Shrum) Mills.
On July 27, 1953 in Cornwall, Missouri, Mr. Mills married Bonnie Sue McDuffee who survives at the home.
Other survivors include his children Rodney Lee Mills of Marquand and Tammy (Bruce) Shoemake of Patton, Missouri; brothers James (Nina) Mills of Fredericktown, Ray “Frog” (Clara) Mills of Fredericktown, Jesse (Wilma) Mills of Patton and Melvin (Carolyn) Mills of Marquand; sisters Mavis (Clyde) Revelle of Patton and Helen Griffon of Fredericktown; grandchildren Kylee (Eric) Jones, Cierra Myers, Macy Mills and Paige Mills; and great granddaughter Ronny Mills.
Mr. Mills was preceded in death by his parents; son Darren Gene Mills; sisters Melba Sharrock and Metta Matthews; one great grandbaby; and brothers Julius, Hubert, Donald and an infant Charles Mills.
Ronnie was a United States Army Veteran. He was a carpenter and enjoyed working on his farm, horseback riding, hunting, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., also on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Cook officiating. Interment will be at the Union Light Cemetery in Marquand.
