Rosalie Nanette Truska Elders, 54, died Thursday, April 6, 2023. She was born January 24, 1969 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Kenneth R. and Dorothy L. (Bunk) Truska.

Rosalie was preceded in death by her son Jeremy Truska; grandparents Matthew and Helen (Fruewirth) Truska and George and Leona Gereau; mother-in-law Karen Elders and step-son Austin Elders.

Rosalie is survived by her parents Kenneth and Dorothy Truska; sons David K. DeSemone of Tulsa, OK., Thomas B. DeSemone of Phoenix, AZ and Benjamin R. Truska of Athens, Greece; brothers Kenneth B. Truska (Amber) of Altenberg and Benjamin Truska (Carrie) of Fredericktown; father-in-law Lyman Elders; stepdaughter Annie Boren; step granddaughter Hadley Boren; brother-in-law Todd Elders and sister-in-law Laurie Wigger.

Rosalie was of the Catholic Faith and enjoyed cooking, fishing, camping, playing games, singing and dancing.

Rosalie joined the Air Force after high school. Later, she joined the Naval Reserve with deployment in Iraq.

A graveside service was held Friday, April 7, 2023.