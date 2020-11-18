Rose M. Sikes, 95, of Farmington, (formerly of Fredericktown) died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home in Farmington. She was born May 9, 1925 in Cuzco, Indiana, a daughter of Harold Von and Alma Dorothy (Clements) Collins.

On June 7, 1947, Rose married John Mofield. He preceded her in death in May 1987. March 28, 1998, she married Elery Sikes. He died in October 2012.

Besides her parents and husbands, Mrs. Sikes was preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.

Survivors include her children Barbara Mofield of Farmington, Steve (Diane) Mofield of Evansville, Indiana and Don (Kathy) Mofield of Fredericktown; grandchildren Ken (Merissa) Mofield of Ft. Pierce, Florida and John (Tasha) Mofield Bloomington of Indiana; step granddaughter Julia Bridges of Ft. Pierce, Florida; and sisters Loretta Drake of Paoli, Indiana and Virginia Flick of French Lick, Indiana.

Rose was a homemaker. She enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower garden and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed going to church. She was a member of the Stone Ridge Baptist Church in Bloomington, Indiana where she lived in her early years and Oak Grove Church near Fredericktown, where she lived in her later years.

Visitation and services will be Friday, November 20, 2020 in Indiana with interment at Bellefontaine Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, Indiana.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.