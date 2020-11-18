Rose M. Sikes, 95, of Farmington, (formerly of Fredericktown) died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home in Farmington. She was born May 9, 1925 in Cuzco, Indiana, a daughter of Harold Von and Alma Dorothy (Clements) Collins.
On June 7, 1947, Rose married John Mofield. He preceded her in death in May 1987. March 28, 1998, she married Elery Sikes. He died in October 2012.
Besides her parents and husbands, Mrs. Sikes was preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.
Survivors include her children Barbara Mofield of Farmington, Steve (Diane) Mofield of Evansville, Indiana and Don (Kathy) Mofield of Fredericktown; grandchildren Ken (Merissa) Mofield of Ft. Pierce, Florida and John (Tasha) Mofield Bloomington of Indiana; step granddaughter Julia Bridges of Ft. Pierce, Florida; and sisters Loretta Drake of Paoli, Indiana and Virginia Flick of French Lick, Indiana.
Rose was a homemaker. She enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower garden and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed going to church. She was a member of the Stone Ridge Baptist Church in Bloomington, Indiana where she lived in her early years and Oak Grove Church near Fredericktown, where she lived in her later years.
Visitation and services will be Friday, November 20, 2020 in Indiana with interment at Bellefontaine Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, Indiana.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.