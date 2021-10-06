Roseda Mae (Monie) Mouser, 89, died September 26, 2021. Roseda was born October 30, 1931 to Arthur and Carrie (Rauls) Monie who preceded her in death.

She married Elmer Mouser October 2, 1948 in, Marquand. He also preceded her in death.

Roseda is survived by her children Eugene (Clara) Mouser, Ronald (Gail) Mouser, Barbara Jacobs and Edward (Donna) Mouser; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

Roseda was preceded in death by brothers Russell, Glen and Edward Monie; sisters Anna Combs and Kathryn Kaehr, three grandsons and one great grandson.

Roseda farmed with her husband in Marquand until they moved to Doniphan, Missouri and worked at Vitronic. Upon retirement, they returned to Marquand and to the farm where Roseda grew up. She also was a substitute cook at Marquand-Zion Schools.

She was a member of Moore's Chapel Church.

Funeral services were Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was in Moore's Chapel Cemetery.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.