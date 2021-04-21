Rosetta Lavern Roberts, 80, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, died Monday, April 12, 2021 at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre. She was born October 1, 1940 in St. Louis, to Orville James and Dora May (Morris) Rutherford.

Rosetta's parents and siblings, Jewell, Doc, Leola and Raye preceded her in death.

Survivors include sisters Ruth Carque of Marquand and Kathy Scott of Texas; brothers David Rutherford of St. Louis and Danny Rutherford of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Rosetta had worked at Allied Medical Company in St. Louis making plastic oxygen masks. She enjoyed shopping, cooking and listening to Jim Croce.

Funeral services were held at noon Friday, April 16, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with Bro. Troy Coke officiating. Interment was at Oddfellows Cemetery in Fredericktown.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.