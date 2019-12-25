{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Roy Bernard “Bernie” Stafford, 75, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his home in Fredericktown. He was born on September 16, 1944 in St. Louis, the son of Roy and Margaret Stafford.

Bernie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Betty Marie Stafford whom he married July 25, 1970; son Roy Benjamin Stafford; brother David Kemp and sisters Beverly (Kemp) Revelle and Vicki (Kemp) Pippin.

Mr. Stafford is survived by sons Shannon Stafford, Hec Stafford, and Mac Stafford; daughter Betty “Ann” (Ken) Watson; brothers Danny (Karen Stephens) Stafford, Kenny (Michelle) Kemp, and Kevin (Karen) Kemp; sisters Sherry Kemp and Katie (Tom) Stephens and 13 grandchildren.

Bernie was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

