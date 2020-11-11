 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roy David Tesreau
0 comments

Roy David Tesreau

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Roy David Tesreau, 70, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born February 9, 1950 in Fredericktown, the son of Clark and Violet Tesreau.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents and sister Gloria Montgomery.

Roy is survived by his wife Kathy (Miller) Tesreau; children Michael (Holly) Sullivan, Cheryl (Kevin) Autry, and Heather Sullivan; brothers Jerry (Shirley) Tesreau, Vic Tesreau, Rick (LouAnn) Tesreau, Mike Montgomery, who he considered a brother; sister Mary Tripp; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Roy enjoyed gardening, fishing, taking care of family, animals, and reminiscing about his military years with his best friend from the service.

Funeral services were Friday, November 6, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News