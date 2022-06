Roy File, 71, of Fredericktown, died Monday, May 16, 2022.

He is survived by his wife Jody; children Roy Jr., Lisa, Bethanney, Casey and Johna; and many grandchildren.

He loved being outside and riding horses.

There will be a memorial at 11 a.m., June 12, at Praise Temple (2131 Highway A) in Fredericktown with closing prayer at noon and lunch to follow.