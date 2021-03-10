Roy G. Davis, 71, of Farmington died Monday, March 8, 2021. He was born May 31, 1949, in Oxley, Missouri, the son of Samuel and Alta (Reynolds) Davis.
Roy proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time and was also a member of the Farmington VFW 5896 and the 67 Gun Club.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, William Davis, Faye Faulkner, Geraldine Head, Tony Davis, Sammy Davis, Elmer Davis; father and mother-in-law Bob and Maxine Clay; and brother-in-law Wayne Barnes.
Roy is survived by his wife Cathy (Clay) Davis; daughter Kimberly (Craig) Duncan; grandson Mason Duncan; siblings Jack (Brenda) Davis, Johnny (Beverly) Davis, Nancy Gregory, and Freda Ward; sisters-in-law, Norma Davis, B.J. Davis, and Connie Barnes; brother-in-law Mike Head. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be Friday, March 12, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice at 151 Industrial Dr., Festus, MO 63028. Face masks are required before entering the building.
