Roy J. Northcott, 96, of Piedmont, Missouri, died Sunday, December 5, 2021, at NHC HealthCare in Desloge, Missouri. He was born August 18, 1925, in Marked Tree, Arkansas, a son of Terry Garland and Elvira Lucinda (Smith) Northcott.

Mr. Northcott married Sarah Di Mariano November 11, 1950. She preceded him in death in 1995.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Northcott was preceded in death by son Ricky Northcott (2015); grandson, Tyson Skaggs; brothers Cyral Northcott and Ivan Northcott; and sisters Bonnie Burns and Marylin Long.

Survivors include daughters Linda Blasingame of Piedmont, and Carol Bruce and husband Toney, also of Piedmont; grandsons Dale Stovall, Ryan Skaggs and Brandon Northcott; great grandchildren Nick, Sarah, Ally, Ryan Jr., Addy and Weston; great-great grandsons Joshua and Owen; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Roy was a WWII United States Navy Veteran. He worked on the first navy ship that had radar and helped on the unidynamic heat shield for Liberty Bell 7. He also helped in manufacturing the launch pads for the minute man missiles for navy ships. He was a founding member of the Piedmont Eagles Lodge where he loved to go and spend time with friends. He also enjoyed fishing and was a member of St. Bartholomew Church in Hazelwood, Missouri.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be updated when date and time is available.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.