Roy Lee Losh, 95, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau. He was born February 1, 1927, in Bernie, Missouri to Charles and Pearl (Abernathy) Losh.

November 5, 1946, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Mr. Losh married Hazel McCurry. She survives in Fredericktown.

Other survivors include daughters Dottie Slinkard of Fredericktown, Karen Barks and husband Mike of Fredericktown, and Pearl Eck and husband Rob of Jackson, Missouri; son Rickey Losh and wife Diane of Richmond, Kentucky; daughter-in-law Pam Losh of Scott City, Missouri; forty-one grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Losh was preceded in death by son Eddie Losh; daughter-in-law Margaret Losh; son-in-law Warren Slinkard; grandson; Dustin Reagan Slinkard; and three brothers and five sisters.

Roy was a United States WWII Army veteran. He raised cattle and enjoyed horseback riding, camping, going to flea markets, reading westerns, and walking and talking to his neighbors.

Funeral services were February 11, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor David McCutcheon officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

