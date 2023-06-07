Royce William Weber, 81, died Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Farmington. He was born February 20, 1942 in St. Louis, the son of John and Erna (Kaeding) Weber.

Royce was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Judith whom he married February 4, 1967 in Flat River, Missouri.

Royce is survived by children John (Stephanie) Weber, James Weber and Kati (Jason) DeSpain; and grandchildren Sarah (Billy) Jackson, Savannah Weber, John Michael Weber and Emmaline Glore.

Royce was of the Methodist Faith.

Visitation will be at 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel. A memorial service will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel.