Ruben J. "J.R." Lunsford

Ruben J. "J.R." Lunsford, 83, died Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born on June 25, 1939, at Zion, Missouri, the son of Ruben and Zola Lunsford.

J.R. was preceded in death by his parents; brothers John Lunsford, Lee Lunsford, and Vernon Lunsford; and sisters Dorothy Westerman, Maxine Chaklos, and Norma Poser.

J.R. is survived by his wife Sally (Vermillion) Lunsford, whom he married April 28, 1962, at University City, Missouri; and sisters Jeane Oye, and Mary Carter.

J.R. was a member of the Cowboy Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing washers and being on the farm.

Funeral services were Monday, August 29, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Steve Francis officiating. Interment was in Horner Cemetery near Wynona, Missouri.

