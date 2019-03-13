Try 3 months for $3
white
submitted

Ruby Elizabeth White, 94, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her home in Fredericktown. She was born on January 20, 1925 in Coldwater, a daughter of John Henry and Katie (White) Berry.

On July 7, 2009 in Jacksonville, Tennessee she married Alton Lee White who preceded her in death on December 9, 2010. Mrs. White's parents; sons Darnell Kemp and Kenny Baker; brothers, Clyde, Arlie and Clarence Berry and sisters Bertie and Gertie also preceded her in death.

She is survived by son Wayne (Janet) Baker of Arnold; daughters Diane Wagner of Fredericktown, Shirley Pierce of Fredericktown, Paula Henson with significant other Bob of Ironton, Marsha (Danny) Thebeau of Farmington, Sherry Ward of Fredericktown, Terry Baker of Fredericktown, Lora (Delmont) Stockmann of Fredricktown, and Charlene (Tony)Western of Farmington; 23 grandchildren; several great and great-great grandchildren; and sister Virgie Cox of Fredericktown.

Ruby owned and operated restaurants for several years. Her hobbies included singing, playing the guitar, going to yard sales and buying and selling real estate.

Funeral services were Monday, February 18, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Ruby Elizabeth White
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments