Ruby Faye Slinkard, 79, died Monday, August 10, 2020 in Festus, Missouri. She was born February 26, 1941 in Marquand, the daughter of James L. and Hilda (Harmon) Mills.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; son Kenneth R. Slinkard; brothers George Mills, Bill Mills, and Delbert Mills; and sister Mable Henson.

Ruby is survived by her husband Thomas R. Slinkard whom she married April 27, 1962 in Fredericktown; children DeWayne (Lori) Slinkard of Farmington and Regina Slinkard of Patton; sisters Esther Upchurch, Bonnie Wagner, Judith Webb and Carol Stanfill all of Marquand; and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services were Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Harold Mills officiating. Interment was in Shepard of the Hills Cemetery Jefferson County, Missouri.

