Obits

Ruby G. Matthews, 90, died October 3, 2019 at Fredericktown. She was born September 23, 1929 at Millcreek, Missouri, the daughter of William and Millie (Arnett) Francis.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John J. Matthews whom she married February 15, 1947 at Fredericktown; sons Larry Matthews and Randy Matthews; daughter Carol Matthews; and 11 brothers and sisters.

Ruby is survived by one son William Ray (Ramona) Matthews; daughters Doris (Jerry) Boatright, Betty (Eric) Corson, Sandra (Bruce) Bollinger, and Brenda (Chad) Robinson; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Monday, October 7, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Dr. Lindell Sikes officiating. Interment was in Oak Grove Cemetery.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

