Ruby G. Spain

Ruby G. Spain, 91, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Fredericktown. She was born February 18, 1931 in Washington, Missouri, the daughter of Gussie Floyd and Grace (Huffman) Bellew.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Herschel Spain whom she married June 27, 1945 in Fredericktown; children Winfred Dale Spain, Roger Spain, Brenda Spain, Betty Jones and infant Roy Eugene Spain; and siblings Ruth Lovvorn, Retha Tidwell, Lloyd Belllew, Levell Bellew, Leonard Bellew, and an infant Leceal Bellew.

Ruby is survived by sons Lindell Wayne Spain and James Lee Spain; daughter Glenda Stow; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Ruby was a member of Mine La Motte Free Will Baptist Church. She loved her family, church, crocheting, and caring for the elderly.

Funeral services were Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

