Ruby Imogene "Jean" Inman
Ruby Imogene "Jean" Inman, 91, died Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born January 7, 1929, in Lesterville, Missouri, the daughter of John and Mabel (Pinkley) Gibbons.

Preceding Mrs. Inman in death were her parents; her husband, of 45 years, Johny Inman; daughter and friend Norma Graham; siblings Philip, Paul, Delmar, Dale, Lena Ojanguren, Mildred Dockins, Edna Mills; and great grandson Caleb Noel.

Survivors include daughters Dena (Roger) Cook of Anna, Illinois and Marilyn (Alan) Hale of Greeley, Colorado; son-in-law Bob Graham of Fredericktown; eight grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 2 great great granddaughters; and her best friend Clyde Hovis.

Jean was born not long before the beginning of the Great Depression. Times were hard for her family like they were for so many. Her impression of the time was that everyone was poor, so it seemed normal to not have much. At age 17, Jean won the heart of Johny Inman. Their first “date” was at a church box supper. Johny bought Jean’s box. She was beautiful. She loved Jesus, and made great fried chicken so that sealed the deal. They were married Aug. 31, 1946. Johny and Jean joined Bethany United Baptist Church, where she remained a member for more than 70 years.

Jean enjoyed laughing, telling jokes, making beautiful quilts, sewing, and crafting. She was a great cook who loved to make sure her family was well fed. She volunteered at the senior center until a stroke at 90 prevented her from continuing. Jean and her friend Clyde enjoyed going to auctions, gospel singings, traveling at times, and many evenings of Skipbo and chickenfoot. In all honesty, she was hard to keep track of at times because she was so active.

Those who knew her well will remember her as being a witty, stubborn, mentally and physically tough, amazing woman.

A family gathering was held Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Charles Buford officiating. Interment was at Graniteview Cemetery in Roseville, Missouri. Memorials may be made to Fredericktown Senior Center in Memory of Jean Inman.

