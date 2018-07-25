Ruby Irene Fox died Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Brookdale ClareBridge in Miramar, Florida. Ruby was born February 12, 1927 on the family farm in Bismarck, Missouri to John Raymond Tullock and Lina Marie Blum.
She was the youngest of four children. She received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri.
She married Robert Fox in January, 1948. They had five children: Ronald, Debra, Bruce, Alan and Sharon. After marriage she lived in Columbia, Missouri; Lincoln, Nebraska; Ankara, Turkey; Kailua, Hawaii; Fredericktown; Longmont, Colorado and Destin, Florida. She also lived for a short time in Raleigh, NC; Ibadan, Nigeria; and Hamilton, New Zealand.
She had an adventurous spirit and was always interested in going to new places with Bob and her family.
Ruby was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1974 and she was very proud of being a 43 year survivor. Her experience led her to be a longtime volunteer with the American Cancer Society Reach to Recovery program. She also volunteered at church in many jobs including bookkeeper. She was always ready with a kind word of encouragement or a needed meal. She was a caring listener. Her Christian faith was important to her and she was an example to others of living a life of compassion.
Ruby and Bob built their retirement home in Fredericktown. She patiently agreed to live in the garage while they slowly built the rest of the home.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her son Ron, her parents, her sister Helen, brothers Henry and Earl and her son-in-law Larry Cripe.
Survivors include sons Bruce Fox (Sharon) and Alan Fox (Ina Sue), daughters Debra Cripe and Sharon Baldwin (Jim), daughter-in-law Roxanne Fox and grandsons Jake Cripe (Amanda), Andrew, Scott and Isaac Baldwin.
It was Ruby's wish that no services be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson's.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale ClareBridge and Emerald Coast Hospice for their loving care.
