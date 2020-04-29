You are the owner of this article.
Ruby Lenhard
Ruby Lenhard, 83, died Friday, April 24, 2020 in Fredericktown. She was born on November 9, 1946 in Jewett, the daughter of Tommy and Stella Adams.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Daniel Phillips.

Ruby is survived by her children Jim Francis, Sandy LaBruyere, and Vicki Phillips; grandchildren Tammy McCord, Jim Francis Jr., Cheryl Peterman, Toni Gibson, Lisa Starkey, Billy Phillips Jr., and Jason Francis; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were Monday, April 27, 2020, at Marcus Memorial Park with Pastor David McCutcheon officiating.

