Ruby M. Fulbright, 93, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at ClaRu DeVille Nursing Center in Fredericktown. She was born July 13, 1928, in the Mine LaMotte community to Floyd and Hattie Mae (Smith) Rehkop.

In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by son Jerry Dees; daughters Judy Ann Abernathy and Janey Elizabeth Baker; four sisters; five brothers; two grandchildren and one great grandson.

She is survived by sons Charles “Chuck” (Karen) Martin of Jackson, Missouri, Jimmy Dees of Fredericktown and Joe (Kathy) Dees of Marble Hill, Missouri; daughters Vicky (Dan) Buttry of Waco, Texas and Martha (Rick) Tongate of Nashville, Illinois; sister Betty Marlar of Farmington; brothers Raymond (Ethel) Rehkop of Fredericktown, Jim (Doris) Rehkop of Perryville, Missouri and Leeman (Cheryl) Rehkop of Gilbertsville, Kentucky; nine grandchildren; six step grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Ruby was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting, embroidering, and reading books, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church in Marble Hill.

A memorial service was held Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Peterman-Dees Cemetery in Fredericktown.

