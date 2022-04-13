Ruth Ann Grill, 65, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born January 18, 1957 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, the daughter of William Luther and Ann Lee (Oliver) Miller.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Richard Grill whom she married August 23, 1979 in Imperial, Missouri, brother Glen Miller; and son William “Billy” Miller.

Ruth is survived by children Richard (Elizabeth) Grill and Crystall (Jake) Vance; grandchildren Levi (Lexi), Trevor (Abbi) and Westin; and great grandchild Mila.

Ruth enjoyed being with family, fishing, watching St. Cardinals Baseball, the casino, and the activity room at Stockhoff. Memorials may be made to Stockhoff Nursing Home Activity Room.

Funeral services were Monday, April 11, 2022, at Follis & Sons chapel with the Rev. Terry Vance officiating. Interment was at Liberty-Polk Cemetery.