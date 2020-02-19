Ruth Ann Maurer, 74, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Farmington. She was born August 23, 1945 in De Soto, Missouri, the daughter of Charles and Gladys Bell (Dodson) Ramsey.

Ruth Ann was preceded in death her parents; one grandchild; siblings Donald Ramsey, James Ramsey, Paul Delbert Ramsey, and Milford Ray Ramsey.

Ruth Ann is survived by her husband Edwin Maurer whom she married November 28, 1959 in Flat River, Missouri; their children Patricia Ann Reynolds, Russell Edwin Maurer and Lindell Tracy Maurer; siblings Violet Pierce, Kenneth Ramsey, and Sharon Bemis; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Ruth Ann attended Oak Grove United Baptist Church.

Funeral service was Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Larry Wagganer officiating. Interment was at Oak Grove Cemetery.

