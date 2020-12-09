Ruth Lovvorn, 87, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born March 23, 1933 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Floyd and Gracie Bellew.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse Virgil Lovvorn whom she married September 25, 1965 in Farmington; son Richie Lovvorn; great-grandson Kayson Gurlen; and siblings Retha Tidwell, Lloyd Bellew, Levelle Bellew, Leonard Bellew, Luther Bellew and Lucille Bellew.

Ruth is survived by daughters Sheila Porter and Sharon Shafer; sister Ruby Spain; seven grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Ruth was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed fishing, gardening, crocheting, and spending time with family.

Funeral services were Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Tim Reed officiating. Interment was held in Doe Run Cemetery.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.