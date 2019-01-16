Try 1 month for 99¢
Obits

Ruth Lucille Martin, 88, formerly of Fredericktown, died Monday, December 31, 2018 at the Courtyard Gardens in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. She was born April 15, 1930 in Arcadia, Missouri to Arthur and Edith (Mayes) Hale. 

Mrs. Martin was the youngest of 14 children who all have preceded her in death along with one daughter, Brenda Joyce (Hale) Holloman. Ruth married Benjamin H. Martin Jr. and to that union six children were born.

Survivors include sons Jack (Diane) Martin of Farmington, Terry (Penny) Martin of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Bob Martin of Marble Hill, and Steve (Brenda) Martin of New Braunfels, Texas; daughters – Diane (Mike) DeWerff of Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Crystal (Rick) Broniste also of Cape Girardeau; nineteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Ruth retired in 1998 from working at the Northwest Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. She loved to bake and loved reading her Bible.

A celebration of her life will be from 11 a.m.  to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with Pastor Bob Thebeau officiating. Interment will follow at the Union Light Cemetery in Patton.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

